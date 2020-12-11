Canaccord Genuity Raises Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) Price Target to C$6.50

Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) from C$3.45 to C$6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of CVE RUP opened at C$5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.43. The company has a market cap of C$858.28 million and a PE ratio of -174.00. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.20.
About Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V)
Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.
