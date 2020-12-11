Canaccord Genuity Raises Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) Price Target to C$6.50

Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) from C$3.45 to C$6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of CVE RUP opened at C$5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.43. The company has a market cap of C$858.28 million and a PE ratio of -174.00. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.20.

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,681,800 shares in the company, valued at C$108,249,900. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $34,074 and have sold 63,600 shares valued at $331,397.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

