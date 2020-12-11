Canaccord Genuity Raises Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) (CVE:PRB) Price Target to C$3.00

Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) (CVE:PRB) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PRB stock opened at C$1.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$226.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23. Probe Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) alerts:

Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) Company Profile

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 293 claims covering an area of 11,904 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as 2450260 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Probe Metals Inc in February 2015.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.