Canaccord Genuity Raises Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) Price Target to C$93.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MEQ stock opened at C$72.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$677.88 million and a P/E ratio of 13.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.78. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a 52 week low of C$41.75 and a 52 week high of C$96.25.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The company had revenue of C$38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.45 million. Analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.1500003 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, financing, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

