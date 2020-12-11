Canaccord Genuity Lowers Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX.TO) (TSE:BSX) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX.TO) (TSE:BSX) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$1.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.90.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE:BSX opened at C$0.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$418.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.67. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.94.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project is the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, 63 exploration permits extension submitted, and 3 applications covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

