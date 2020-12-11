Canaccord Genuity Cuts Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) Price Target to C$3.00

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.95 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

TSE:NHK opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$63.57 million and a PE ratio of -17.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.65.

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$27,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,656,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,553,894.60. Insiders acquired 192,200 shares of company stock worth $246,156 in the last three months.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. Its land position covers an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that consists of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.

