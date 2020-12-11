Canaccord Genuity Cuts Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) Price Target to C$3.00

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.95 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.
TSE:NHK opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$63.57 million and a PE ratio of -17.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.65.
Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. Its land position covers an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that consists of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.
