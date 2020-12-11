Canaccord Genuity Cuts Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Price Target to C$5.75

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of CVE:BCM opened at C$3.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.82. Bear Creek Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$340.69 million and a P/E ratio of -24.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) Company Profile
Further Reading: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.