Canaccord Genuity Cuts Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Price Target to C$5.75

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE:BCM opened at C$3.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.82. Bear Creek Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$340.69 million and a P/E ratio of -24.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

