Canaccord Genuity Boosts Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Price Target to C$4.00

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of SBB stock opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$880.50 million and a PE ratio of -192.86. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

