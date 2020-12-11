Canaccord Genuity Boosts People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Price Target to C$12.75

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PEO has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price target on People Co. (PEO.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. CIBC raised their target price on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cormark upped their price target on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of PEO stock opened at C$11.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. People Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.95. The stock has a market cap of C$825.53 million and a PE ratio of 216.60.

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan recommendations and marketing, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

