Canaccord Genuity Boosts Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$6.75

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital increased their target price on Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$3.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.77. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$4.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Lili Mance bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,770.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,281.40. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total transaction of C$62,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 929,700 shares in the company, valued at C$3,346,920. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,400 shares of company stock worth $318,640.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

