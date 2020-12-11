Canaccord Genuity Boosts NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Price Target to C$0.30

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of NUG opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.93 million and a P/E ratio of -32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 40.62 and a current ratio of 41.05. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.24.

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

