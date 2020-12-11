Canaccord Genuity Boosts NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Price Target to C$0.30

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of NUG opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.93 million and a P/E ratio of -32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 40.62 and a current ratio of 41.05. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.24.
NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) Company Profile
