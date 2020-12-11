Canaccord Genuity Boosts Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.00

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a C$2.85 target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.19. The firm has a market cap of C$596.16 million and a PE ratio of -72.31. Marathon Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.71 and a 1 year high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 19.48 and a quick ratio of 19.36.

In related news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 60,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$154,907.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,052,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53,992,295.22. Insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $262,634 over the last three months.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

