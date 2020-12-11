Canaccord Genuity Boosts Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) Price Target to C$1.00

Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

CVE:FPC opened at C$0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Falco Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.60.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

