Canaccord Genuity Boosts Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$40.00

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$26.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$26.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday.

DND opened at C$42.94 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham Limited has a 52 week low of C$11.25 and a 52 week high of C$43.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

