Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.06.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

