Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $863.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

