Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.81-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27-2.313 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.81-0.83 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.