Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS stock opened at $117.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.46.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,588 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.