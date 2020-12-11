CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.11% of CACI International worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CACI International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CACI International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.25.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,314,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International stock opened at $242.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $288.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

