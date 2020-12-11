BTIG Research Raises Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target to $34.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SUMO. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.29.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $349,000.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

