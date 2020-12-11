Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.