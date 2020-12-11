Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.83.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of BIP stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -193.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,771.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. CWM LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.1% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 49,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.