Brokers Offer Predictions for Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.27.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $669.34 million, a PE ratio of -592.50 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

In related news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $44,098,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

