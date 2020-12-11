Brokerages Expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to Post -$0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will report ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($1.45). Marathon Petroleum reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 274,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPC opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

