Brokerages Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.15. IQVIA posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock valued at $20,982,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,968,000 after acquiring an additional 47,539 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $168.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.33. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $180.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 185.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

