Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Verisk Analytics posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $5,037,521.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,134.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,866 shares of company stock worth $12,312,980. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 20.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 145.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $192.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $206.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

