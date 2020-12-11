Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Post $1.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to announce $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.12. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSM. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.24.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

