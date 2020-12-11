Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $410.04 on Friday. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $426.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.25 and a 200-day moving average of $344.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.99, for a total transaction of $2,229,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total transaction of $28,796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 484,528 shares of company stock valued at $184,801,617. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.72.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

