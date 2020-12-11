British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

