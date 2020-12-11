British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s (BATS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) to an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,870 ($50.56) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,380 ($44.16) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,516.08 ($45.94).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) stock opened at GBX 2,914.50 ($38.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,655.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,770.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

