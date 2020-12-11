Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has increased its dividend payment by 43.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:BMY opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

