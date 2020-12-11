BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,618,000 after purchasing an additional 544,567 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of BP by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of BP by 60.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,226,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 462,830 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of BP by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,060,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of BP by 33.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 854,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,926,000 after purchasing an additional 216,156 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. AlphaValue cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.99.

BP stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

