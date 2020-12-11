BoutsPro (BOUTS) Market Capitalization Tops $32,975.20

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. BoutsPro has a market cap of $32,975.20 and $42,082.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00065214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00406432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.38 or 0.02850945 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BOUTS is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

