BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI.L) (LON:BMPI) Declares GBX 1.40 Dividend

BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI.L) (LON:BMPI) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI.L) stock opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.69) on Friday. BMO Managed Portfolio Income has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 146 ($1.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.18.

About BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI.L)

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

