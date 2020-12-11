BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI.L) (LON:BMPI) Declares GBX 1.40 Dividend

BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI.L) (LON:BMPI) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI.L) stock opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.69) on Friday. BMO Managed Portfolio Income has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 146 ($1.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.18.
About BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI.L)
