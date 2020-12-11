BMO Capital Markets Raises PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$2.75

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PHX. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.38.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$39.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

