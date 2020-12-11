BMO Capital Markets Boosts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $77.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.73.

Shares of SMAR opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $718,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,228.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $914,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 843,608 shares of company stock valued at $44,385,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 326.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

