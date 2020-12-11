Bluzelle (BLZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.88 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $15.42 million and $1.88 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $32.15 and $24.43.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00401574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00021870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.99 or 0.02857389 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

BLZ is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,021,921 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $32.15, $50.98, $24.43, $51.55, $10.39, $33.94, $5.60, $20.33, $18.94, $13.77 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.