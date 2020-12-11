bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 205.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of bluebird bio worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLUE. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.