Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Director Acquires $199,983.00 in Stock

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.81. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.20.
Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKI. KCG began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.87.
Black Knight Company Profile
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.
