Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Director Acquires $199,983.00 in Stock

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.81. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.20.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 9.4% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 70.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,958 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 10.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKI. KCG began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.87.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

