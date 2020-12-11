Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $609.20.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $554.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.55. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.82. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $309.38 and a 12-month high of $648.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 207,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

