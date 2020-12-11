BidaskClub Upgrades LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LPLA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.18.

Shares of LPLA opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $102.53.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

