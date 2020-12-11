BidaskClub Upgrades Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adecoagro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

AGRO stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $236.73 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Adecoagro by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Adecoagro by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 566,957 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

