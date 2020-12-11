BidaskClub Lowers Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WVE. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $439.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $39.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $21,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 773,207 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 217.8% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 931,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 857.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 614,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,653,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

