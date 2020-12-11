BidaskClub Lowers Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TRVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of TRVN opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trevena by 204.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 79,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 95.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

