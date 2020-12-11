BidaskClub Lowers Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

SFM opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $46,564,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,028.3% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,238,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,539 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after acquiring an additional 781,390 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,697,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,358,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after acquiring an additional 640,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

