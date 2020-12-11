BidaskClub Lowers Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Retractable Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVP. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

