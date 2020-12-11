BidaskClub Lowers Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.22.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $416.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,030,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 138,693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

