BidaskClub Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.71.

Dollar General stock opened at $205.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.34. Dollar General has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 95.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

