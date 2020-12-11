BidaskClub Lowers Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CQP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.41.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $42.88.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $224,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 138.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,292,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after acquiring an additional 751,144 shares in the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.4% during the third quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 24,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after acquiring an additional 121,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

