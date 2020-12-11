BidaskClub Lowers Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.