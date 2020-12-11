BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeyondSpring currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

BYSI stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares during the period. 7.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

