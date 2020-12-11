BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeyondSpring currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.
BYSI stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $21.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares during the period. 7.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BeyondSpring
BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
